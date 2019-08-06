Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Iffy for Thursday's game
Heuerman (shoulder) didn't practice Tuesday, the Denver Post reports.
Per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic,Heuerman may still play in Thursday's preseason game against the Seahawks, which is more than can be said of fellow tight ends Jake Butt (knee) and Bug Howard (ankle)
