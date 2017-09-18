Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Injures shoulder Sunday
Heuerman injured his shoulder during Sunday's victory over the Cowboys, Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reports.
The severity of Heuerman's injury hasn't been determined. He'll likely undergo further testing Monday, and it wouldn't be much of a surprise if he was a limited participant when this week's practices open Wednesday.
-
