Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Limited Wednesday
Heurerman (shoulder) was only able to practice in a limited role Wednesday.
Heurerman went down with a shoulder injury during Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. He tallied one catch for 15 yards on his only target before being forced out of the game. A.J. Derby is next in line to back up Virgil Green at tight end if Heuerman is unable to take the field in Week 3.
