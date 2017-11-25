Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Listed as questionable
The Broncos have listed Heuerman (knee) as questionable for its game versus the Raiders.
Heuerman was only able to practice in limited fashion on both Thursday and Friday. His status for Sunday's game is unlikely to be confirmed until closer to kickoff. However, the offensive is unlikely to be impacted should he ultimately sit out, as he is just the third tight end on the depth chart.
