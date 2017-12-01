Heuerman (knee) is listed as questionablefor Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Heuerman was inactive last week, but he returned to a full practice Friday, suggesting that he has a solid shot to return to action this weekend. In that scenario, he'll contend with Austin Traylor and Virgil Green for tight end targets, an arrangement that doesn't provide Heuerman with much bankable fantasy upside in Week 13.

