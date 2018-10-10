Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Logs 53 snaps
Heuerman caught two of four passes for 18 yards during Sunday's 34-16 loss at the Jets.
Following a relatively impressive four-catch outing against the Chiefs, Heuerman fell back down to earth on Sunday. The good news is that, sans Jake Butt, Heuerman has a stranglehold on the starting job, his 53 snaps a full 34 more than No. 2 Matt LaCosse. The bad news is that he's topped 20 yards just once this season. The Broncos might need to be aggressive on offense to keep up with the Rams on Sunday, but -- even then -- Heuerman is a tough start.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Podcast: Sell Brees? Kamara worry?
Did we just get a glimpse of New Orleans’ offense going forward? What does that mean for Alvin...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Ajayi replacements at top
With Jay Ajayi set to miss the remainder of the season, there's a big opportunity in the Eagles'...
-
Week 6 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 6 Trade Values Chart
Alvin Kamara and Julio Jones delivered Week 5 duds -- does it mean it's time to trade them?!...