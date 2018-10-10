Heuerman caught two of four passes for 18 yards during Sunday's 34-16 loss at the Jets.

Following a relatively impressive four-catch outing against the Chiefs, Heuerman fell back down to earth on Sunday. The good news is that, sans Jake Butt, Heuerman has a stranglehold on the starting job, his 53 snaps a full 34 more than No. 2 Matt LaCosse. The bad news is that he's topped 20 yards just once this season. The Broncos might need to be aggressive on offense to keep up with the Rams on Sunday, but -- even then -- Heuerman is a tough start.