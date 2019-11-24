Play

Heuerman (knee) is active Week 12 against Buffalo.

Heuerman is set to see his first action since Week 8 and will presumably serve as the secondary option to starting tight end Noah Fant. Troy Fumagalli may also be in the mix after catching his first career touchdown last week against Minnesota, though it's likely he takes a step back with Heuerman on the active roster. Heuerman had just 11 total targets in eight games to begin the season, but it's unclear what his role might be following the switch to a new quarterback in Brandon Allen.

