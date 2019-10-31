Heuerman (knee) will not practice Thursday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Heuerman is nursing a knee issue sustained during Sunday's loss to the Colts, and he'll now miss a second consecutive practice. It appears as though Heuerman is trending towards sitting out Week 9 versus the Browns, in which case Noah Fant would likely be in line for a slight uptick in snaps.

