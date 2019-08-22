Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Missing practice again
Heuerman (shoulder) isn't practicing Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Heuerman returned to practice last week but was held out of Monday's preseason win over the 49ers. He now appears questionable, at best, for Saturday's exhibition matchup with the Rams. Fellow tight end Noah Fant (ankle) also is absent, leaving Troy Fumagalli and Jake Butt with a nice chance to get some snaps with the starters.
