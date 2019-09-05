Heuerman (shoulder) is not listed on Thursday's injury report, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Heuerman appears fully recovered from his lingering shoulder injury and ready to suit up Week 1. It remains to be seen what sort of role Heuerman will play with rookie first-round tight end Noah Fant also on track to suit up.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week