Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Not on injury report
Heuerman (shoulder) is not listed on Thursday's injury report, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Heuerman appears fully recovered from his lingering shoulder injury and ready to suit up Week 1. It remains to be seen what sort of role Heuerman will play with rookie first-round tight end Noah Fant also on track to suit up.
