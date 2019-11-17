Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Officially out Sunday
Heuerman (knee) won't suit up in Sunday's road contest against Minnesota, Ben Swanson of the team's official site reports.
Heuerman came into the contest with a doubtful tag due to the knee issue, so this news isn't quite surprising. It will be the Ohio State product's second straight missed game, and in his stead, Troy Fumagalli will be the team's No. 2 tight end for Week 11.
