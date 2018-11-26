Heuerman is expected to miss the rest of the season while recovering from broken ribs and a bruised lung, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Initially reported as a back injury, Heuerman's issue turned out to be far more serious, likely ruling him out for the rest of the season. If so, he'll finish the year with 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns on 48 targets, highlighted by a 10-reception outing in a Week 9 loss to the Texans. The Broncos are left with Matt LaCosse as their top pass-catching tight end, while Brian Parker will ascend to the No. 2 role and likely handle some of the blocking. The Denver offense may become even more reliant on Phillip Lindsay and Emmanuel Sanders.