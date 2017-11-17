Heuerman (knee) won't play Sunday against the Bengals, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

A.J. Derby (shoulder) is also slated to miss the game, which sets the stage for Virgil Green to serve as Denver's top tight end Sunday. The Broncos could promote Austin Traylor from the practice squad to offer additional depth at tight end behind Green, according to Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.