Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Practicing in pads
Heuerman (knee) is practicing in pads Monday for the first time in two weeks, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Despite missing most of training camp and the first week of the preseason, Heuerman was listed as the top tight end on Denver's initial depth chart. He'll still need to fend off competition for Jake Butt, and there's no guaranteed the nominal starter will draw more targets than the backup. Austin Traylor is also in the mix for playing time, but he's absent from Monday's practice due to a shoulder sprain.
