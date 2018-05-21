Heuerman should be the favorite for the Broncos' No.1 job, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

Klis' logic is essentially that, because Jake Butt -- the apparent future at the position for Denver -- missed all of his 2017 rookie season to a torn ACL, Heuerman should be considered 2018's de facto starter. The point is fair, but ignores the fact that teams start inexperienced players all the time and that Heuerman, who also tore his ACL ahead of his 2015 rookie season, hasn't done much in Mile High. Since being drafted in the third round in 2015, Heuerman has just 18 catches and, though he has proved to be dangerous up the seam, has never established himself as starter material. After a position shakeup at the end of last season, it was undrafted Austin Traylor who garnered more snaps than Heuerman, 179 to 139, during the final five games of the year. If Heuerman ends up as the team's starter it will be because he finally turned it on this offseason, not because he has provided any previous production to warrant the job.