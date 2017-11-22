Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Remains sidelined
Heuerman (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.
With A.J. Derby (shoulder) no longer in the mix, the Broncos' Week 12 tight end corps could once again be led by Austin Traylor and Virgil Green. Of that duo, Traylor represents the better fantasy dart, having hauled in four of his five targets for 36 yards in this past Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Bengals.
More News
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...