Heuerman (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

With A.J. Derby (shoulder) no longer in the mix, the Broncos' Week 12 tight end corps could once again be led by Austin Traylor and Virgil Green. Of that duo, Traylor represents the better fantasy dart, having hauled in four of his five targets for 36 yards in this past Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Bengals.