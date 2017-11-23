Heuerman (knee) returned to a limited practice Thursday.

Thursday's practice represented Heuerman's first on-field work since he played back on Nov. 12. His return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Raiders, but with just six catches for 74 yards and TD to his credit through nine contests, the 2015 third-rounder is off the fantasy radar in all but the deepest formats.