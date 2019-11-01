Heuerman has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

With just eight catches (on 11 targets) for 78 yards in eight games to date, Heuerman is off the fantasy radar. His absence, however, could free up some extra snaps for rookie tight end Noah Fant, who saw a season-high nine targets in Week 8.

