Heuerman nabbed both of his targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Giants.

Heuerman, the Broncos' third-round pick from 2015, finally scored his first career touchdown late in Sunday's blowout, stealing the ball from a crowd of defenders. That kind of red-zone presence has been missing in Denver as the offense's struggles inside the red zone continue. Look for Denver to maybe look Heuerman's way more, especially this week with Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) out of the lineup.