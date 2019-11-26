Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Sees 16 snaps in return
Heuerman was not targeted during Sunday's 20-3 loss in Buffalo.
Sunday was Heuerman's first game in nearly a month as he battled through a knee injury. Even accounting for that three-game absence, Heuerman has been extremely quiet this season with just two catches since Week 3. Noah Fant's emergence and the team's use of two-back sets further limits the veteran's role. Next up is a matchup against a Chargers defense that has limited yards, mostly because they've been dinked-and-dunked on all season. Heuerman probably would be satisfied if he comes away with a dink.
