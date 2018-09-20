Heuerman caught 2-of-3 targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Raiders.

Heuerman outsnapped No. 2 tight end Jake Butt 41-to-26 but it was the latter who had four receptions for 48 yards, including a key catch leading to the game-winning field goal. Heuerman has seen more playing time, though Butt appears to be the primary pass-catching tight end for the Broncos at this point.

