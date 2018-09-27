Heuerman should be in store for increased role on offense beginning with the Broncos' Week 4 game against the Chiefs after fellow tight end Jake Butt (knee) was diagnosed Thursday with a season-ending ACL tear, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Heuerman has been serving as the Broncos' starting tight end through the team's first three games, but he took a backseat in the passing game to Butt. The second-year player, who missed his entire rookie campaign while recovering from a torn ACL in his opposite (right) knee, had tallied eight catches for 85 yards on 13 targets, while Heuerman was limited to five grabs for 32 yards on eight targets. Butt's absence probably won't translate to a huge influx in snaps for Heuerman, but it does create a mild pass-catching void that Heuerman will likely help fill. The only other healthy tight end on the roster, Matt LaCosse, is mainly viewed as a blocker.