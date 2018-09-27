Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Should see role increase with Butt out
Heuerman should be in store for increased role on offense beginning with the Broncos' Week 4 game against the Chiefs after fellow tight end Jake Butt (knee) was diagnosed Thursday with a season-ending ACL tear, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.
Heuerman has been serving as the Broncos' starting tight end through the team's first three games, but he took a backseat in the passing game to Butt. The second-year player, who missed his entire rookie campaign while recovering from a torn ACL in his opposite (right) knee, had tallied eight catches for 85 yards on 13 targets, while Heuerman was limited to five grabs for 32 yards on eight targets. Butt's absence probably won't translate to a huge influx in snaps for Heuerman, but it does create a mild pass-catching void that Heuerman will likely help fill. The only other healthy tight end on the roster, Matt LaCosse, is mainly viewed as a blocker.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Cobb vs. Allison for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Randall Cobb vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Podcast: Tough lineups decisions
From Andrew Luck to Carlos Hyde to several committee backfields, we’ve got the best Start or...