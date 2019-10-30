Heuerman (knee) was listed as a non-participant for Wednesday's practice, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Heuerman was forced to exit Sunday's game against the Colts, and was spotted using crutches following the clash. This news certinly doesn't bode well for his chances to suit up in Week 9, as he'll likely need to log at least a limited practice to play Sunday. If he can't suit up, rookie Noah Fant is in line to take over the lion-share of snaps at tight end.

