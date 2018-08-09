Heuerman (knee) will not dress for Saturday's preseason opener against the Vikings, Aric Dilalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Despite missing the beginning of training camp, Heuerman is apparently in no danger of losing his roster spot with the Broncos. He still tops the team's depth chart at the tight end position, but an influx of tight end talent in the form of Jake Butt and Troy Fumagalli (groin) could put him on notice. Butt, in particular, is being viewed as a potential red-zone threat for the Broncos and could wrestle a chunk of snaps away from the third-year tight end.