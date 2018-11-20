Heuerman caught four of five targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 23-22 win over the Chargers.

It was a steep step off of Heuerman's career day against the Texans, but he's still tallied 21 targets over his past three games, just three fewer than the first seven games of the season combined. Without many established targets outside of Emmanuel Sanders and rookie Courtland Sutton, expect the targets to keep coming. Like all of Denver's pass-catchers, Heuerman's value is hampered by Denver's tendency to pound the ball in the red zone, but -- of the mere three touchdown passes Denver has completed in the past three games -- two have gone to Heuerman.