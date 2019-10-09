Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Snags pass in win
Heuerman caught one of three targets 26 yards during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Chargers.
Heuerman wasted no time getting involved Sunday, cutting upfield for a 26-yard shot play on the game's first play from scrimmage. The Buckeye has maintained solid offensive snap counts and ended Sunday with 37 offensive snaps, five more than WR3 DaeSean Hamilton, but his presence on the field seems to be to the benefit of the running game more than anything else. A whopping 43.5 percent of Denver's targets have gone to Courtland Sutton or Emmanuel Sanders this season and there just hasn't been much room to get Heuerman going. Don't expect much to change Sunday against Tennessee's 10th-ranked pass defense.
