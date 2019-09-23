Heuerman caught both of his targets for 20 total yards during Sunday's 27-16 loss in Green Bay.

The Broncos got creative with Heuerman in the first quarter, running a little play-fake rollout only to throw a quick crosser to Heuerman for a 10-yard gain. Overall, though the veteran tight end saw the field for just under half of Denver's offensive possessions, but the production still wasn't particularly newsworthy. With six catches, but just 41 yards, over the past two weeks -- Heuerman shouldn't be in consideration for fantasy purposes.