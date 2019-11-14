Coach Vic Fangio said Thursday that Heuerman (knee) has a "50-50 or less" chance of suiting up against the Vikings on Sunday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Fangio also evaluated Heuerman as being "just so-so" in Wednesday's practice, during which he was a limited participant. With rookie first-round pick Noah Fant fully healthy and coming off a career performance, the Broncos may not feel pressured to rush Heuerman back to action until he's fully healthy. Troy Fumagalli would step up as the team's No. 2 tight end if Heuerman were forced to miss any more time.