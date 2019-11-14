Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Status for Week 11 uncertain
Coach Vic Fangio said Thursday that Heuerman (knee) has a "50-50 or less" chance of suiting up against the Vikings on Sunday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Fangio also evaluated Heuerman as being "just so-so" in Wednesday's practice, during which he was a limited participant. With rookie first-round pick Noah Fant fully healthy and coming off a career performance, the Broncos may not feel pressured to rush Heuerman back to action until he's fully healthy. Troy Fumagalli would step up as the team's No. 2 tight end if Heuerman were forced to miss any more time.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
Thursday Night Football sees the return of James Conner, but the injury report is still littered...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Brissett back
Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this...