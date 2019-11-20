Heuerman (knee) will likely be questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Coach Vic Fangio said Heuerman's truly "50-50." His practice status will likely be closely monitored during the practice week, but the fifth-year tight end isn't fantasy owners' concern with just eight receptions for 78 yards this year. If he's unable to go, Troy Fumagalli will fill in as the No. 2 option behind Noah Fant again.