Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Staying in Denver
Heuerman is signing a two-year, $9 million contract to stay with the Broncos, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Heuerman missed the final five weeks of 2018 after he suffered a bruised lung and three broken ribs, closing out the season with a 31-281-2 receiving line on 48 targets in 11 games (10 starts). He's never shown much upside as a pass catcher, but the 2015 third-round pick nonetheless profiles as the top option on a weak depth chart at tight end. Heuerman is backed by 2017 fifth-round pick Jake Butt (knee) and 2018 fifth-rounder Troy Fumagalli (sports hernia), both of whom also finished the season on injured reserve. The Broncos would be wise to bring in some competition during the upcoming draft, or perhaps even another veteran free agent.
