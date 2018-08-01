Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Still not at practice
Heuerman (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
With Heuerman missing the early part of training camp due to knee soreness, Jake Butt and Austin Traylor have both been getting run with the first-team offense. The No. 1 tight end job seems to be up for grabs, though the winner is unlikely to see a heavy flow of targets. The Broncos may end up deploying a committee, in which case Heuerman likely would spend most of his time blocking. Butt is the upside choice among the group.
More News
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Dealing with knee soreness•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Ready for top job•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Grabs two touchdowns in 2017•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Hauls in 54-yard touchdown•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Heath's RB sleepers
Looking for running backs late in the draft? Heath Cummings has four sleepers who are going...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Stafford
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Nelson...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Regression Candidates at RB
Heath Cummings looks for regression candidates at running back.
-
Reviewing latest 0.5 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest 0.5 PPR mock draft, which included an...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Go Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...