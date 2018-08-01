Heuerman (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

With Heuerman missing the early part of training camp due to knee soreness, Jake Butt and Austin Traylor have both been getting run with the first-team offense. The No. 1 tight end job seems to be up for grabs, though the winner is unlikely to see a heavy flow of targets. The Broncos may end up deploying a committee, in which case Heuerman likely would spend most of his time blocking. Butt is the upside choice among the group.

More News
Our Latest Stories