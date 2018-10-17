Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Targeted six times
Heuerman caught three of six targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Rams.
Heuerman finished Sunday first among all of Denver's skill players with 58 offensive snaps, his third consecutive game with at least 50 snaps. That hasn't turned into much production, however, as he has yet to score this season and has topped 25 receiving yards in a game just once. A middle-of-the-road Arizona pass defense awaits Thursday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Freeman to IR, add Ito Smith?
The injury news keeps getting worse for the Atlanta Falcons as they place Devonta Freeman on...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Week 7 Streamers
Heath Cummings is trusting Eli Manning in Week 7. What could go wrong?
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7