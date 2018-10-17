Heuerman caught three of six targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Rams.

Heuerman finished Sunday first among all of Denver's skill players with 58 offensive snaps, his third consecutive game with at least 50 snaps. That hasn't turned into much production, however, as he has yet to score this season and has topped 25 receiving yards in a game just once. A middle-of-the-road Arizona pass defense awaits Thursday.