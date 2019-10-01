Play

Heuerman was not targeted during Denver's 26-24 loss to Jacksonville.

The veteran tight end still managed to see just over half of Denver's offensive snaps (29), but it wasn't enough to get involved in a game in which the Broncos scored quickly early and then were deprived of the ball for much of the second half. Even when Heuerman is getting the ball, he's working mostly underneath with just 41 yards on six catches this season. He should not be on your radar.

