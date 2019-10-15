Heuerman lined up on 32 of Denver's 62 offensive snaps during Sunday's 16-0 win over Tennessee, but did not garner a target.

Heuerman has consistently played at least half of Denver's offensive snaps, but he has not been much of a factor with just one catch in his last three games. Denver has played relatively conservatively on offense as of late, pounding the ball and playing great defense. That keeps the experienced Heuerman on the field, but doesn't necessarily translate to fantasy value. He might have a shot to fill the stat sheet a little more Thursday against a Chiefs defense that can be run on and with the Broncos potentially missing Emmanuel Sanders (knee).