Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Ties for team-lead in targets
Heuerman caught three of five targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers.
It's predictable for a tight end to serve as his rookie quarterback's security blanket, but many fans probably predicted it'd be Noah Fant helping out Drew Lock in his first start. Instead it was Heuerman tying Courtland Sutton for the team lead with five targets despite playing on just 28 of 57 offensive snaps, 13 fewer than Fant. All three of Heuerman's catches converted a third-down. Converting third-and-twos probably isn't the path to fantasy glory, but his reliability for Lock is worth taking note of, especially given a dearth of reliable targets on the roster behind Courtland Sutton. Next up is a trip to Houston and the Texans' 28th-ranked pass defense.
