Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Tops depth chart
Heuerman (knee) is listed as Denver's top tight end on the team's initial depth chart, the Broncos' official site reports.
Despite not practicing recently, Heuerman finds himself ahead of the likes of Jake Butt and Austin Traylor, who have both reportedly turned heads at camp. Head coach Vance Joseph has stressed that this initial depth chart is little more than a starting point and this might be one position where that holds especially true. Butt and 2018 fifth-round pick Troy Fumagalli are logical candidates to make the team. Assuming the team keeps just three tight ends, Heuerman might go from top on the depth chart to battling Traylor for one roster spot.
