Heuerman is listed as Denver's top tight end on the team's first official depth chart.

The Broncos have drafted three tight ends since taking Heuerman in the third round of the 2015 draft, including a huge splash move by drafting Noah Fant twentieth overall in April. Still, after signing a modest extension in March, Heuerman has continued to have a hold of the starting job. The Buckeye may just be keeping the Hawkeye's seat warm before Fant takes off in the near future, but in an offense that made George Kittle a star last season Heuerman could have surprising 2019 campaign.