Heuerman (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Heuerman's advancement to a full session just three days after the Monday night loss to the Chiefs suggests he's not in any danger of missing the Week 5 matchup with the Jets. The Broncos will likely dial up another hefty workload for Heuerman, who logged 87 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps in the team's first game sans Jake Butt (knee). The 25-year-old also absorbed some of Butt's responsibilities in the passing game, hauling in four of seven targets for 57 yards, all of which were season highs.

More News
Our Latest Stories