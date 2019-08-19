Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Unlikely to play Monday
Heuerman isn't expected to play in Monday's preseason game against the 49ers, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Since playing nine offensive snaps without a target in the Hall of Fame Game, Heuerman has missed some practices with a shoulder injury and the Broncos' two subsequent exhibitions. He'll have two more opportunities to suit up before the regular season, when he'll be attempting to fend off rookie Noah Fant and holdovers Troy Fumagalli and Jake Butt at tight end.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reviewing Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest Superflex league.
-
Don't want to draft list
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Get Goff
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Ballage
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Rookies make Zero RB more appealing
Heath Cummings wrote about Zero RB last month but says the rookies are making this approach...
-
Fantasy football prep: Rookie RBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.