Heuerman isn't expected to play in Monday's preseason game against the 49ers, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Since playing nine offensive snaps without a target in the Hall of Fame Game, Heuerman has missed some practices with a shoulder injury and the Broncos' two subsequent exhibitions. He'll have two more opportunities to suit up before the regular season, when he'll be attempting to fend off rookie Noah Fant and holdovers Troy Fumagalli and Jake Butt at tight end.

