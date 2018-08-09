Heuerman (knee) worked with trainers on the side during Thursday's walkthrough, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Things seem to be progressing well for Heuerman who was recently slotted at the top of Denver's tight end hierarchy. There's a chance the Broncos will opt to keep Heuerman on the sidelines for Saturday's preseason contest, but it looks as if the Ohio State product will be ready for the season opener.

