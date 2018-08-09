Broncos' Jeff Heuerman: Works with trainers during walkthrough
Heuerman (knee) worked with trainers on the side during Thursday's walkthrough, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Things seem to be progressing well for Heuerman who was recently slotted at the top of Denver's tight end hierarchy. There's a chance the Broncos will opt to keep Heuerman on the sidelines for Saturday's preseason contest, but it looks as if the Ohio State product will be ready for the season opener.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...
-
Wide Receiver Sleepers
Heath Cummings has three receivers for you that the public is still sleeping on.
-
Review our IDP mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff and analysts from other Fantasy sites took part in a 28-round IDP mock...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Collins
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...