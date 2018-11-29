Broncos' Jeff Holland: Promoted from practice squad
The Broncos signed Holland from their practice squad on Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Holland's spot on the 53-man roster comes following the release of fellow linebacker Alexander Johnson. The undrafted rookie will compete for rotational snaps at the outside linebacker position, but will likely receive most of his work on special teams to close out the season.
