Broncos' Jeff Holland: Turning heads during minicamp

Holland has a shot at joining the litany of Broncos that have made the squad as undrafted free agents, Benjamin Allbright of 104.7 FM Denver reports.

The tweet comes on the same day that defensive coordinator Joe Woods told reporters that Holland has turned some heads at practice, potentially following in the footsteps of Shaq Barrett as an undrafted free agent turned effective rusher. Though a bit of a tweener, it was somewhat of a surprise that Holland went undrafted after finishing third in the SEC with 9.5 sacks in 2017. The numbers game could be in his favor, especially if Shane Ray's wrist injury carries on to the start of the regular season. The Broncos are likely to carry at least four, and maybe five, rushers and currently have nobody established behind Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, and Barrett.