Attaochu (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Attaochu returned to practice this week after missing three straight games, and he stayed on the field as a limited participant all week. The 27-year-old stands a good chance to return to the lineup Sunday, and he'd likely start at strong-side linebacker if he's active. Attaochu posted nine tackles and a sack through the first three games.