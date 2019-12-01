Attaochu was forced out of Sunday's game against the Chargers with a lower-leg injury, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Attaochu logged a season-high 46 snaps in Week 12's loss to the Bills, and he was due for another hefty increase in usage with Von Miller (knee) inactive. With Malik Reed (lower leg) also exiting the contest, the Broncos will be very shorthanded at outside linebacker. Justin Hollins and Ahmad Gooden figure to log increased duties, and an interior linebacker may need to bump outside.