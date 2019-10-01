Broncos' Jeremiah Attaochu: Heading to Denver
Attaochu signed a contract with the Broncos on Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Attaochu had been without a team since the Chiefs released him Sep. 2. The 26-year-old appeared in 11 games for the Jets last season, recording nine tackles and two sacks. He'll likely provide the Broncos with linebacker depth in the wake of Bradley Chubb's season-ending knee injury.
