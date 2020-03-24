Broncos' Jeremiah Attaochu: Returning to Denver
Attaochu signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Broncos on Monday, Mike Klis of 9News reports.
Attaochu recorded 21 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 12 games for the Broncos last season. The 27-year-old linebacker is likely to remain in a rotational role in 2020.
