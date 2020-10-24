Attaochu (quadriceps) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
After missing yet another week of practice, Attaochu will miss a third straight game. Malik Reed started in Attaochu's place Week 6 against the Patriots and is expected to remain in that role after posting two sacks.
More News
-
Broncos' Jeremiah Attaochu: Unlikely to return Week 7•
-
Broncos' Jeremiah Attaochu: Out Week 6•
-
Broncos' Jeremiah Attaochu: Unavailable for Week 5•
-
Broncos' Jeremiah Attaochu: Won't play Thursday•
-
Broncos' Jeremiah Attaochu: Notches sack Monday•
-
Broncos' Jeremiah Attaochu: Ticketed for larger role•