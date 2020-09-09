Attaochu and Malik Reed are expected to share most of the snaps left behind by Von Miller's ankle injury, per coach Vic Fangio, Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reports.

Attaochu recorded 3.5 sacks in 12 games while playing in a rotational role for the Broncos last season, but he'll be thrust into the spotlight with Denver's premier pass-rusher likely sidelined for the entire season.