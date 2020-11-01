Attaochu (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.
Attaochu entered the day carrying a questionable designation after participating in a limited fashion throughout the practice week. He had largely been unavailable for contact drills since suffering the quad injury in late September, but recent progression provided optimism he'd be able to suit up for a Week 8 divisional clash. Attaochu is expected to make his first game appearance since Sept. 27 as a starter at outside linebacker.
