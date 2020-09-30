Attaochu (quadriceps) has been ruled for Thursday's game against the Jets, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
It's unclear when Attaochu picked up the injury, but it will keep him out of Thursday's clash between win-less teams. He'll have 10 days to heal up before the Broncos' Week 5 trip to New England.
More News
-
Broncos' Jeremiah Attaochu: Notches sack Monday•
-
Broncos' Jeremiah Attaochu: Ticketed for larger role•
-
Broncos' Jeremiah Attaochu: Returning to Denver•
-
Broncos' Jeremiah Attaochu: Comes back in second quarter•
-
Broncos' Jeremiah Attaochu: Departs from Sunday's contest•
-
Broncos' Jeremiah Attaochu: Heading to Denver•